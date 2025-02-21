DISPATCHES FROM THE L.A. CLOWN SHOW: Karen Bass Boots LA Fire Chief After Blaming Her for Ghana Trip.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass (D.) on Friday terminated city fire chief Kristin Crowley, whom she accused earlier this week of failing to warn her about last month’s wildfire threats before Bass traveled to Ghana. In a press release, Bass said, “1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch.” At the time the flames erupted on Jan. 7, Bass herself was at a cocktail party in Ghana. “Bringing new leadership to the fire department is what our city needs,” said Bass, who is herself facing dismal approval numbers and threats of a recall. Bass also said that Crowley refused to conduct an after action report on the fires. Ronnie Villanueva, a recently retired LAFD deputy chief, will run the department while Bass’s office conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.

Or perhaps not. KTLA-5 is reporting that: LAFD Chief’s firing could be overturned by city council.

The firing of Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley by Mayor Karen Bass could be overturned by the L.A. City Council should Crowley file and win an appeal. According to the city’s charter, Bass has the authority to remove most department heads, such as the fire chief, without the city council’s approval. However, Crowley also has the right to file an appeal within “10 calendar days of the removal.” “The council may reinstate the chief administrative officer by a two-thirds vote of the council,” the city charter states. “Failure of the council to reinstate the chief administrative officer during this time period shall constitute a denial of the appeal.”

Crowley is on her eight or ninth life at this point, considering that it was reported on January 10th: LA Fire Chief is dismissed by Mayor Karen Bass after lashing out over department cuts as deadly blazes devastate city.

Only for Bass’s office to walk the story back shortly afterwards:

#UPDATE Statement from @MayorOfLA office: “The Mayor and Chief met. The priority remains fighting these fires and protecting Angelenos.” — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) January 11, 2025

Picking Crowley as her scapegoat this week seems particularly ill-advised, but then pretty much everything Bass has done in recent weeks has been awfully ill-advised:

You can’t make this stuff up… Karen Bass was somehow able to warn all of Los Angeles about the impending winds and fire danger, but still finds a way to blame LAFD Chief Crowley for not warning her about impending winds and fire danger. pic.twitter.com/0fcg905XF2 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 21, 2025

Heh, indeed.™