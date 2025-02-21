DE-GLEICHSCHALTUNG* HAS BEGUN: And as David Marcus asks: Detransitioning is actual ‘gender-affirming care,’ so why won’t insurance cover it?

In North Carolina, Prisha Mosley is suing the doctors who performed procedures to make her appear male. According to the lawsuit: “These individuals whom Prisha trusted to care for her lied to and misled her into these treatments and procedures for the purpose of making money off of her and bolstering their credentials in the emerging field of so-called ‘gender-affirming care.”

Instead of taking these tragic and ever-growing cases of detransition seriously, the medical establishment and the media are often dismissive, if not outright hostile to them. Take a 2023 New York Times headline that read, “How a few stories of regret fuel the push to restrict gender transition care.”

The attitude of the Gray Lady here, and of most of the Democratic Party, seems to be something along the lines of, ‘Sure, a few people might change their minds after it’s too late, but we can’t let that stop us from chemically and surgically altering the bodies of confused minors.’

At best, this attitude is insane. At worst, it is evil.

Congress should act with all due expediency to pass legislation that compels any insurance company that pays for gender transition to also pay for detransition. It is honestly just plain common sense.