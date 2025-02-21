“INTERNAIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS” WON’T RECOVER, NOR SHOULD IT: “Human rights” NGOs have longed lean left, but in the couples of decades they have shed relatively mainstream liberal views to be propaganda agents and lawfare warriors against the West. This has been clear for a while, but the way these organizations have gone to bat for Hamas since 10/7 should have made it obvious to even the dullest observer.

