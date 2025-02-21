NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: By Blocking Federal Funding Freeze, Judge Kept Millions Flowing to a Non-Profit He Headed.

I missed this one on Monday, but it’s still worth reposting:

A judge who blocked President Trump’s federal spending freeze is Chairman Emeritus of a nonprofit that will continue to receive millions in government funding as a result of his ruling, in an apparent conflict of interest seen as a second cause for the judge’s impeachment. On Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) announced articles of impeachment against federal Judge John McConnell on the grounds that he overreached his authority and engaged in partisan activism by blocking Trump’s executive order freezing federal funding while Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) searches for wasteful spending. “Impeach this pseudo-jurist!!,” Musk responded to Rep. Clyde’s post. Then, on Sunday, America First Legal Foundation (AFL) reported that Judge McConnell appears to have had a conflict of interest, which he did not disclose, when he ruled on the lawsuit petitioning him to block the spending freeze.

Exit quote: “In the 18 years Judge McConnell has been on the board of Crossroads Rhode Island, it has received over $128 million in government funding.”

Data Republican’s database shows that last year, Crossroads Rhode Island received $18,616,874 in taxpayer dollars. That’s just shy of two-thirds of all money it recieved.