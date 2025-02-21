COLD ONES AND GOLD ONES: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers ‘Stop Blowing Fish!’

NEW: Animal rights activists protest outside of a San Diego bar for holding goldfish races, tells the bar goers to “Stop Blowing Fish.”

They’ll literally protest anything lmao.

The protesters were stationed outside a local bar which is known in the area for holding the fish… pic.twitter.com/p76sRZfaZk

