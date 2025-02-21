TIANANMEN SQUARES: Dozens of Chinese Incels Are Furious at Tom Cotton for Writing a Book That’s ‘Worse Than Mein Kampf.’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) has once again managed to enrage some very annoying people by writing and publishing a collection of words. Almost five years after liberal journalists whined about feeling “unsafe” because the New York Times published Cotton’s op-ed about restoring law and order in American cities, the Republican senator has just released a new book about China that has thoroughly aggravated a handful of Chinese communists and other joyless incels, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis of book reviews on the Barnes & Noble website.

Dozens of first-time users flocked to the site last month to leave angsty one-star reviews of Cotton’s book, Seven Things You Can’t Say About China, which came out on Tuesday. The vast majority of comments appear to have been written—with the help of artificial intelligence or Google Translate—by goons loyal to the communist regime. Several users didn’t even bother to translate their rants into English. “Tim should not earn any income from this book,” first-time user TikTok Refugee wrote in Mandarin. The poorly translated English reviews were far more colorful and creative.

“Complete Garbage Don’t Waste Your Money,” wrote Mot Nottoc, who described himself or herself as a casual reader. “Tom can’t even point China out on a globe so I highly doubt he knows anything at all about it, let alone enough to write an actual book. Money is his only concern. He holds greed superior and doesn’t care who he tramples on. One Disgusting human being.” Another aggrieved customer, a “highbrow reader” called Agamidae94 from Baton Rouge, said Cotton’s book was “Worse Than Mein Kampf.”