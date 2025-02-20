NOPE, STILL NOT SICK OF ALL THE WINNING: Citi Scraps Diversity Goals, ‘DEI’ Term Under Trump Pressure.

The bank will no longer have “aspirational representation goals” except as required by local law, and abandon a policy for diversity in candidates and interview panels, according to a memo to staff from Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser seen by Bloomberg News.

It will also rename its “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Talent Management” team to “Talent Management and Engagement”, Fraser said.

“The recent changes in US federal government policy, including new requirements that apply to all federal contractors, call for changes to some of the global strategies and programs we’ve used to attract and support colleagues from various backgrounds,” she said in the memo.