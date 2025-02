WHEN YOU’VE LOST THE GRAND MUFTI…

πŸ”΄ Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia: "What we saw today in Gaza is a disgrace to Islam, an act of blasphemy against Allah." pic.twitter.com/hPKi7T8QNN — 𝗑𝗢𝗼𝗡 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 β™› ✑︎ (@NiohBerg) February 20, 2025

It was a Nuremberg rally in celebration of murdered children and their mother.