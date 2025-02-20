KATHY HOCHUL LETS LOOSE ON TRUMP AFTER CONGESTION PRICING DISMISSAL:

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has adopted a more aggressive persona in response to the Trump administration’s move to end New York City’s congestion pricing, to mixed reception.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy informed Hochul in a Wednesday letter that the federal government was terminating approval of the controversial policy. Hochul responded aggressively, holding a press conference in which she swore, invoked the American Revolution, and vowed to see Trump “in court.”

“Donald Trump isn’t a ‘king’ and we won’t let him use New Yorkers as roadkill on his revenge tour,” Hochul captioned a post of her press conference. “We’ll see him in court.”

“I’m here to say: New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years,” she said Wednesday to cheers.

“We sure as hell are not going to start now.”

Going beyond congestion pricing, Hochul said the issue was secondary and that Trump’s move represented “an attack on our sovereign identity, our independence from Washington.”