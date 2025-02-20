DEFUND NPR: If you go on X, you can watch videos of Hamas playing celebratory music as cheering and jeering crowds watch the bodies of murdered babies, their mom, and a peace activist go by. Here’s how NPR reported it: “It was definitely more somber and much less celebratory on both sides. In Gaza, large crowds gathered in Khan Younis in the South. Masked Hamas gunmen presided over a ceremony on a stage with four coffins draped in black. There were large posters on both sides of the stage in Hebrew and English, one depicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a fanged vampire, another said that if Israel resumed the war, more hostages would come home in coffins.”

(I should note that NPR is just as bad on many other issues, but I happened to catch this segment involuntarily, whereas I stopped listening to NPR on my own years ago.)