SEVEN OF THE TOP TEN ARE IN COMMUNIST CHINA: These universities have the most retracted scientific articles. “Many other Chinese hospitals are retraction hotspots. But universities and institutes in China, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan and Ethiopia feature in the data as well. Retractions can be for honest mistakes and administrative errors, but evidence suggests the majority of cases in these data are related to misconduct.”
