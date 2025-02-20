YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK (AND PLAY):
Department of State contract (2022)
Recipient: Miscellaneous Foreign Awardees
Amount: $133,472
Purpose: FAC – replace the tennis court surface at Rilindja Ridge
Country: Albaniahttps://t.co/eRkLoqmQGv
— RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) February 19, 2025
The income taxes on ten couples with no kids making $120,000 wouldn’t be enough to pay for resurfacing that Albanian tennis court.
Although I suspect most of that $133,472 lined various pockets rather than resurfacing anything.