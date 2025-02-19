OLD AND BUSTED: Reagan-era conservatives pretending it’s still the 1950s.

The new hotness? Hollywood lefties pretending it’s still the 1950s! Clooney’s Truth-Telling Play Arrives at Terrible Time. Now, the actor/director is bringing “Good Night, and Good Luck” to Broadway. It’s a shrewd business move and, according to the star, a chance to praise the legacy media. Here’s what Clooney said at a New York press conference tied to the play’s arrival. “It’s a subject matter that is very close to our hearts, which is what [the press] does. Telling the truth and holding truth to power. It’s a play we’re very excited to do.” Most Americans understand the legacy press no longer holds one party accountable for its actions. Reporters ignored President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, for example. Journalists also refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop scandal until months after the 2020 presidential election wrapped. Even then, the coverage proved muted and ineffective. Some truths must be hidden, apparently. The same, apparently, applies to Clooney.

As Joseph Campbell has written, “Murrow ‘was very late in confronting McCarthy’ and ‘did so only after other journalists had challenged the senator and his tactics for months, even years,’” creating what Campbell would call a classic “media myth” that Clooney adopted into first a movie in 2005 and now a Broadway play. That being said, everyone in the media who lives to recreate those moments could have had their equivalent over the last four years with the endless number of failures of the Biden administration (not least of which, their lack of an actual functioning president), but chose to remain silent, and take one for the team. And so did Clooney! Until Obama apparently gave him his blessings to write a New York Times column condemning Joe’s senescence in his catastrophic debate with Trump last June.

And then there’s blacklist subtext of any film or play about McCarthy. That’s a topic that should never be touched by Hollywood again, since the industry has spent the last quarter century blacklisting anyone to the right of Stalin – and even blacklisting lefties who have made anti-blacklisting movies.

Still though, Clooney’s new play is a triumph on one level: