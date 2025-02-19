KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump’s Labor Secretary Pick Is a Commie Fox in the MAGA Henhouse. “Apologists say that Chavez-DeRemer’s nomination is forgivable because Teamsters head Sean O’Brien ‘helped’ Trump during the campaign last year. Did the Teamsters endorse Trump? No, they merely didn’t endorse Joe Biden. That was only because internal Teamsters polling showed huge support for Trump. That means that O’Brien’s ‘help’ in declining to endorse Biden was almost negligible. A lot of Teamsters were already going to vote for him.”