QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Whoopi Demands to Know When Was She Consulted on SpaceX-NASA Contracts.

There was a potent and toxic combination of righteous indignation and ignorance oozing from ABC News moderator Whoopi Goldberg, during Tuesday’s edition of The View. In addition to blaming the crash of a Delta Airlines flight on the runway of an airport in Toronto, Canada on Elon Musk, she demanded to know: when did she give permission to NASA to sign contracts with Musk’s SpaceX?

Here you go: Whoopi Goldberg Entertains Moon Landing Conspiracy Theories.

—Real Clear Politics, July 20th, 2009.

Incidentally, just a reminder that The View is a production of ABC News.