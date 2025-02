METAPHOR ALERT:

NEW: Trump hater and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill's pants appear to drop to his knees while he was presenting an award at the BAFTAs.

The 73-year-old could be seen giving his speech when his voice got shaky and he suddenly started grabbing at his pants.

Someone sitting in the… pic.twitter.com/BeXG5RycqH

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025