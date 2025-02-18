WATCH: Shocking Video of Toronto Plane Crash Released.

As PJ Media previously reported, there was another commercial airline crash on Monday, when Delta flight DL4819, an Endeavor Air Bombardier CRJ900, crashed during landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Fortunately, all 80 individuals on board survived this harrowing episode, though 18 suffered injuries, with some requiring hospitalization. The crash on the snow-covered runway caused the plane to flip upside down and lose both wings.

NBC “News” knows exactly who to blame for the crash in, err, Canada: NBC News Aviation ‘Expert’ Blames Toronto Plane Crash on… Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Of course, NBC isn’t the only news group with a case of Toronto, err, Trump Derangement Syndrome:

Politico reporter claiming, without evidence, that planes are crashing because of Doanld Trump. This is the world of BlueSky that Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, etc. don't have a problem with. Why? Because they believe it's reality. https://t.co/RekdMJQVEZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 18, 2025

C’mon guys — despite President Trump’s breakneck pace to kick off his second term, it’s not quite yet the 51st state.