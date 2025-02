THEY CHOSE IT BECAUSE THEY THOUGHT THEY COULD GET AWAY WITH IT:

I want to note that this didn't have to happen. The destruction of trust in institutions and authority that came out of Covid was a choice made by people in power. They were warned repeatedly and they chose this collapse. https://t.co/kXq1VRNj39 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 18, 2025

If my sons ever start to drift leftward — unlikely as that seems — I’ll remind them of the year the government stole from their childhoods.