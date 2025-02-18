CRUEL, BUT FAIR:
All it took for Pete Buttigieg to finally take an interest in transportation was for him to no longer be the Secretary of Transportation.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 18, 2025
Previously:
'Pete Buttigieg is so bad at his job people actually know who the Secretary of Transportation is.'
(can't remember who said it.) https://t.co/eXSQw3sqXo
— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) February 17, 2025
The only reason I remember the name of the current Transportation Secretary — Sean Duffy, right? — is the last one left him such a mess to clean up.