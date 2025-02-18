KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Is So Powerful That He’s Now In Charge of Every Plane in the Sky. “Once more, with feeling: NBC News is the most corrupt and biased of all the corrupt and biased American news organizations. It’s a part of the media behemoth that’s writing paychecks to Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.