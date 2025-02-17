February 18, 2025

WORTH FOLLOWING, BUT…: DOGE sets up IRS, SEC accounts on X.

…despite the headline, this report from The Hill is just a hit-piece on Musk and DOGE, and contains no links to the new X accounts.

So here’s a link to DOGE IRS and another to DOGE SEC.

Meanwhile, this is kind of a big deal:

Posted at 9:37 am by Stephen Green