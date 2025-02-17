WORTH FOLLOWING, BUT…: DOGE sets up IRS, SEC accounts on X.
…despite the headline, this report from The Hill is just a hit-piece on Musk and DOGE, and contains no links to the new X accounts.
So here’s a link to DOGE IRS and another to DOGE SEC.
Meanwhile, this is kind of a big deal:
The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process).
In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost…
— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 17, 2025