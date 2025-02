THEY’RE FLAILING:

NBC’s Tom Costello ties Donald Trump, @ElonMusk, and @DOGE to the Delta Airlines crash in Toronto, Canada: “[T]his is going yet again raised a concern about FAA staffing — air traffic control staffing. Now, this is a Canadian air traffic control tower and this is under Canadian… pic.twitter.com/KOecnP1A0n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 17, 2025

Is there anything Trump can’t do? Aside from land a plane in Toronto, that is.