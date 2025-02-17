CHANGE?
German schools are holding mock elections. The AfD are winning every single one by a massive majority.
The kids are going to be just fine. pic.twitter.com/O5EyMAST1J
— Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) February 17, 2025
