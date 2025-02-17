HEY, THEY DON’T CALL HIM ‘HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTER’ FOR NOTHING, YOU KNOW: Jimmy Carter — Man of Hate.

Note: This post refers to what’s commonly known in America as “the Jewish people” as “the Jewish Nation.” This does not refer to Israel, the Jewish state, but all Jewish people everywhere because in Genesis 12 2, God says, “And I will make you into a great nation.”

Today is one month since former President Jimmy Carter passed away, so it’s long enough to tell the truth about the man.

In a 2016 interview with the NY Times, Jimmy Carter said, “When you single out any particular group of people for secondary citizenship status, that’s a violation of basic human rights.”

I agree with him. But why, then, did he single out the Jewish people for hatred. And why didn’t people point it out?

Believe it or not, when he was in the Oval Office, President Carter rejected someone for a position on the board of the Holocaust Memorial Council because the guy’s name was for the Holocaust Memorial Council. Monroe Freedman, who was executive director of the council during Carter’s presidency, told a reporter that Aaron Klein, a noted Holocaust scholar who was a Presbyterian Christian, was rejected from the council’s board by Carter’s office because the scholar’s name “sounded too Jewish.”

Freedman said he sent a memo to Carter’s office containing recommendations for council board members. The memo was returned with a note on the upper right hand corner that stated, “Too many Jews.” The note, Freedman said, was written in Carter’s handwriting and was initialed by Carter.

The liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz also feels that Carter is a Jew-hater. In an essay talking about Carter’s anti-Semitic claims that the Jews control foreign policy and the media, he wrote: