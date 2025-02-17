February 17, 2025

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: 500 Days We Must Never Forget. “Five-hundred days. Exactly 500 days ago, the world saw some of the most evil and heinous crimes ever perpetrated by humanity. Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza. They didn’t attack military bases or soldiers. Instead, they demonstrated themselves to be the personification of evil as they consciously attacked civilians — specifically the weak, old, female, and sick.”

Posted at 11:09 am by Stephen Green