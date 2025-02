TWO CHINAS:

Rubio’s State Department has changed the content of its fact-sheet on Taiwan from the previous administration:

While still opposing "any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side," it has dropped the phrase "we don’t support Taiwan independence”

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 16, 2025