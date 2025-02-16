HOW THE MIGHT HAVE FALLEN: Broadcom, TSMC reportedly exploring deals that would split up Intel. “Broadcom is reportedly considering an acquisition of Intel’s chip-design and marketing business, and would want a partner for the company’s manufacturing business, while TSMC is reportedly looking at controlling some or all of Intel’s chip plants, potentially as part of an investor consortium.”
