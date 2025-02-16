WHEN IN THE COURSE OF HUMAN EVENTS…:
Al Sharpton:
“Can you imagine if Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government?”
— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 16, 2025
