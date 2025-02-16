DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Fire-Ravaged California Spending Nearly $10 Billion on Health Care for Illegal Aliens.
About 3.4% of the state’s $297 billion budget is spent on the health care of people who aren’t even supposed to be there.
