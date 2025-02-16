GREAT MOMENTS IN WHIPLASH:

And then in June, after the public went along with the lockdowns because of that message being constantly hammered home by Fauci, Birx, videos of celebrities singing “Imagine” from their mansions and yachts, and the somber repetitive “We’re all in this together” television commercials, the entire health care profession did a 180 that was worthy of Oceania:

As Greenwald writes in his follow-up tweet, “That episode single-handedly destroyed trust in public health officials, proving they’d politicize their expertise when convenient. Corporate media celebrated a douchebag-lawyer shaming families at deserted beaches, then — overnight! — cheered densely packed street protests.”

Of, the healthcare profession wasn’t the only one to implode its credibility during that annus horribilis: