IT’S COME TO THIS: Watch: Unhinged Chiefs Fan Blames Trump for Eagles’ Victory, and I Can’t Stop Laughing.

When Trump appeared on screen during the national anthem, the Superdome erupted in cheers. Taylor Swift met a wave of boos when her image flashed on the jumbotron. That was awesome. I’ve never been emotionally invested in professional sports, and it’s hard for me to even comprehend how the way some overzealous fans take sports so seriously. So when I came across a viral video clip of a Kansas City Chiefs fan having a full-blown meltdown over her team’s loss in the Super Bowl — and blaming Trump for Kansas City’s loss — I couldn’t believe it at first. Maybe it was staged. But I’ve seen plenty of videos that are staged. This looked like the real deal. I don’t doubt that watching your team crash and burn in the biggest sporting event of the year is no picnic. Yet this particular fan took her despair to a whole new level, doing what leftists do best and finding a way of making it Trump’s fault. In a moment of peak absurdity, she shouted, “You know the other reason why we didn’t win because the f***ing Trump was at the g*****n game. G*****n it!!! Trump should not have been at our f***ing game!”

Liberal Chiefs fan blames Trump for Chiefs loss. Says they lost because Trump was at the game. You can't make this stuff up! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/EH3pZ7ugDl — LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) February 10, 2025

Do you remember that YouGov poll that found that liberal women report the lowest levels of life satisfaction and the highest rates of loneliness compared to their conservative and moderate peers? The survey found that only 12% of liberal women aged 18-40 express feeling “completely satisfied” with their lives, while a solid 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women report a similar level of life satisfaction. Any reasonable person knows that Trump’s presence at the game had no impact on the outcome. It’s as absurd as blaming Lady Gaga’s bleached eyebrows for Patrick Mahomes getting sacked six times. Yet here we are.

Assuming the above clip is real, and she actually is a leftist with a massive case of performative TDS, she should be thrilled the Eagles won: The Other NRA (Or How the Philadelphia Eagles Got Their Name).

The National Recovery Administration was established after the passage of FDR’s first big legislative attempt to remedy the economic disaster of the Great Depression. The National Industrial Recovery Act, which went into effect in June 1933, was meant to stabilize industrial production, dictate wages and prices, and enable workers to pursue collective bargaining. It also put power in the hands of trade associations to establish many of these standards, suspending antitrust laws in order to make this possible. The NRA, created by executive order, coordinated the efforts to implement these new policies. The logo—seen here in mockup form—would be displayed in the windows of businesses and factories in order to promote the ideas behind the NIRA. The eagle clutches a gear in one set of talons and holds lightning bolts in the other, indicating the power of American industry. Wasn’t the government afraid that people would confuse its new logo with the National Rifle Association’s? Although the NRA that’s now a household name was formed back in 1871, in the 1930s the organization was still a relatively obscure educational body, sponsoring rifle clubs and youth programs. In 1934, the National Rifle Association instituted a legislative affairs division, beginning its transformation into the lobbying superpower that it is today. The National Recovery Administration was dissolved in 1935 after the Supreme Court found the NIRA unconstitutional. The court said that the executive branch had exceeded its bounds by making new laws and that the laws themselves violated the government’s right to regulate commerce. Before that happened, however, a new NFL franchise in Philadelphia, hoping to grab some of the New Deal’s optimism for its own, adopted the NRA’s symbol as a team name.

On the flip side however, I question the timing of the Eagles’ victory: