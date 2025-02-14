UNEXPECTEDLY: In final days, Biden awarded $50 million to self-dealing charity leader.
During President Joe Biden‘s last 20 days in office, his administration issued at least $1 billion in grants to hundreds of nonprofit groups scattered throughout the United States. A slice of that pie, $50 million, was awarded by the Department of Energy to a little-known charity in New Mexico called the Tribal Energy Consortium.
The $50 million grant, for a climate program under the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s signature 2022 spending law, is, on paper, an unbelievable windfall for the Tribal Energy Consortium. The charity posted just under $50,000 in revenue in both 2022 and 2023, IRS data show.
But now, along with other Energy Department grants under Biden, the Trump administration is investigating the $50 million handout, the agency told the Washington Examiner. The grant has not yet been disbursed to the awardee and could be cut, according to an official briefed on the situation.
That investigation will take into account how the TEC shares close ties to another tax-exempt organization and federal grantee with a history of financial mismanagement, the Washington Examiner has learned.
“The Department of Energy is conducting a department-wide review, which includes funding such as grants and loans, to ensure all activities are consistent with President Trump’s executive orders and priorities,” Ben Dietderich, a spokesman for the Energy Department, told the Washington Examiner on Monday.
As the Gipper famously said, “We could say the government spend like drunken sailors, but that would be unfair to drunken sailors, because the sailors are spending their own money.”
