SUNLIGHT IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT: JD Vance torches European leaders for ‘criminalizing’ free speech in extraordinary Munich speech.
Vice President J.D. Vance took his culture war to Europe on Friday, warning that its greatest threat came not from China or Russia but from within as he delivered a blistering attack on what he said was the continent’s retreat from its traditional values.
Vance said free speech and democratic institutions were being eroded in an address to the Munich Security Conference.
He accused European politicians of forcing people to shut down social media accounts and urged leaders to do more to stem illegal immigration.
Vance reserved particular scorn for America’s closest ally, and the case of a British man arrested after praying near an abortion clinic.
‘Europe faces many challenges, but the crisis this continent faces right now, the crisis I believe we all face together, is one of our own making,’ he said.
‘If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump.’
If his audience of European VIPs had expected Vance to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine, outlining Donald Trump’s peace plan, they were in for a shock.
Some shifted in their seats as he attacked European politicians head on.
Good, they deserve every bit of Vance’s scorn: Oh Hell Yeah! JD Vance Pulls Zero Punches Roasting All of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch).
JD Vance went to the Munich Security Conference and roasted the entire continent of Europe for being petty tyrants and criminalizing freedom of speech, including a British man arrested for praying at an abortion clinic.
pic.twitter.com/o51VoWZ6Mr
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2025
UPDATE:
OMG.
VP JD VANCE: If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg's scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/qLvQsYLttY
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 14, 2025
MORE: Don’t let’s be beastly to the Germans…don’t let’s be beastly to the Hun:
JUST IN: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius starts whining about JD Vance's speech, says it was "not acceptable."
Looks like Vance's speech was a success.
The whining came after Vance ripped European nations for criminalizing free speech and acting like tyrants.
"If I… pic.twitter.com/zM9DBo7V3M
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2025