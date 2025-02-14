SUNLIGHT IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT: JD Vance torches European leaders for ‘criminalizing’ free speech in extraordinary Munich speech.

Vice President J.D. Vance took his culture war to Europe on Friday, warning that its greatest threat came not from China or Russia but from within as he delivered a blistering attack on what he said was the continent’s retreat from its traditional values.

Vance said free speech and democratic institutions were being eroded in an address to the Munich Security Conference.

He accused European politicians of forcing people to shut down social media accounts and urged leaders to do more to stem illegal immigration.

Vance reserved particular scorn for America’s closest ally, and the case of a British man arrested after praying near an abortion clinic.

‘Europe faces many challenges, but the crisis this continent faces right now, the crisis I believe we all face together, is one of our own making,’ he said.

‘If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump.’

If his audience of European VIPs had expected Vance to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine, outlining Donald Trump’s peace plan, they were in for a shock.

Some shifted in their seats as he attacked European politicians head on.