ANTI-EXTREMISM, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: ‘Students Against Nazi Extremism’ warn Tesla owners to sell their cars – or else.

A group calling itself “Students Against Nazi Extremism” is reportedly issuing threats to Tesla owners ito sell their vehicles or they will be vandalized, according to a local media report.

Lost Coast Outpost reports that residents in Humboldt County in northern California found notes left on their Teslas saying “no Nazis in America.” At least one of the notes was tied to a brick, according to local media reports.

The group mailed a supposed manifesto to the news outlet claiming responsibility for the notes. The manifesto also issued threats to Tesla owners in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, Hayward in Alameda County in the city’s East Bay, and Seaside in Monterey County.