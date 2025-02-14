February 14, 2025

THE GUAM BEFORE THE STORM: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk a ‘Taliban Terrorist.’

But Musk is trying to cut government waste, not give it away to our enemies, unlike Joe and the Taliban: Biden Has Handed Taliban Over $2 BILLION In 2 Years. Not to mention a massive arsenal of US materiel:

Posted at 7:14 am by Ed Driscoll