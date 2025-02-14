THE GUAM BEFORE THE STORM: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk a ‘Taliban Terrorist.’

🚨Deranged Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson — who once thought Guam might "tip over and capsize” — — compares @elonmusk to a “Taliban t*rrorist." “What does that mean when an unelected billionaire can waltz into our agencies and slash and burn the whole thing to the ground like a… pic.twitter.com/4bxBbe3EzQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2025

But Musk is trying to cut government waste, not give it away to our enemies, unlike Joe and the Taliban: Biden Has Handed Taliban Over $2 BILLION In 2 Years. Not to mention a massive arsenal of US materiel: