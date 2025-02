YOU’D THINK THIS WOULD BE A BIGGER STORY BUT… NO, YOU WOULDN’T:

Did you know about the anti-Trump gunman who tried a mass sh—ting in Milwaukee on Feb. 12? Of course not!

There's a reason the MSM didn't cover this extensively. Up until the shooting, Isaiah Stott urged his followers to "stay woke" & he also ranted in support of trans issues. pic.twitter.com/H1577I4Jbo

— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 13, 2025