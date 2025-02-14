February 14, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Screw Seed Oils, I’m Giving RFK Jr. a Chance. “Let us pause for a moment to enjoy the political theater going on here. Donald Trump, Republican Destroyer of Worlds, Orange Man Bad, and Literally Hitler has a Kennedy in his Cabinet. And it’s not one of those Kennedy cousins we only hear about when he or she goes to rehab.”

Posted at 9:09 am by Stephen Green