KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Screw Seed Oils, I’m Giving RFK Jr. a Chance. “Let us pause for a moment to enjoy the political theater going on here. Donald Trump, Republican Destroyer of Worlds, Orange Man Bad, and Literally Hitler has a Kennedy in his Cabinet. And it’s not one of those Kennedy cousins we only hear about when he or she goes to rehab.”
