UGH: 10 Days From Natl Elections, Another ‘Immigrant’ Drives Another Car Into a German Crowd.

Ten days are left to the national elections for the Bundestag, called in the wake of a no-confidence vote after the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition last November.

There is a lot on German plates right now and a ton of anxiety on the part of formerly comfortable centrist/center-left parties for whom elections were basically perfunctory exercises.

A rising populism in response to their decades of indulgence in the most extreme and radical versions of progressive schemes from NetZero to unfettered immigration without assimilation has knee-capped the once mighty German industrial state, devastated economic growth, and endangered its citizens while destroying their standard of living.

More and more, as events unfold, Germans are signaling they want not just their country back but their Germany back, even as the ruling elites who have brought them to this state chastise and warn them of the dangers of feeling like Germans.

Fueling much of the resentment has been the waves of immigrants who have flooded unhindered into the country and the ‘cultural differences’ they have brought with them that have impacted the lives of everyday Germans adversely across the country.