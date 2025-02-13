APPROVE HER ALREADY: Trump Nominee For Education Sec. Goes All In On Protecting Girls, Title IX.

“We are really back to what Title IX was originally established to do, and that was to protect [against] sexual discrimination,” McMahon said. “And women should feel safe in their locker rooms. They should feel safe in their spaces. They shouldn’t have to be exposed to men undressing in front of them — I think I heard one person the other day say, ‘Well, the guys should hold a shower curtain in front of them so that they aren’t exposing themselves.’”

“I mean, really, that’s just not what we should be doing,” she continued. “We want to make sure Title IX, which is the law, is enforced.”

Former President Joe Biden attempted to unilaterally rewrite Title IX to hinge on gender identity rather than biological sex, but his changes were rejected in court.