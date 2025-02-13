DATA AND PRIVACY? AYFKM? It turns out that while certain people *ahem* have been caterwauling about Musk having access to data that (in my personal experience) any Fortune 100 can access, this, from JustTheNews:

Just days after President Donald Trump fired the U.S. Coast Guard commandant, investigators confirmed Wednesday the military branch left computer systems and sensitive data vulnerable to foreign adversaries and hackers in a cybersecurity blunder that also left Pentagon systems dangerously exposed.

These people — it’s amazingly twee, isn’t it? — have started to call themselves “The Resistance” in social media. Totes adorbs. I’m betting the word gets mainstreamed (if David Hogg has anything to say about it) inside the next week.