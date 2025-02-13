INSURRECTION BARBIE: “Matt Perna went inside the capital amidst of a giant crowd. He had no weapons. He entered through an open door in the middle of a large crowd on 2:20 and he left at 2:58. He stayed within the velvet ropes. He touched nothing. He broke nothing. He hurt no one. He took nothing.”

More:

He was informed by a friend there was a wanted picture of him on an FBI website. He CALLED his local FBI office and turned himself in.

He was initially charged with two misdemeanors (1) knowingly entering a restrictive ground or building (2) disorderly conduct on capital grounds. This was his first encounter with the law.

He was arrested. Facebook and Instagram disabled his accounts, have they disabled Diddy’s yet? The media ran hit piece after hit piece. He was smeared, bullied and defamed every single day.

On January 22, 2021, he was charged with an additional felony which was obstruction of an official proceeding. A change the DOJ knew they couldn’t prove. A statute that didn’t apply. This was ultimately thrown out by the Supreme Court.

His girlfriend left him. After that Matt was depressed and anxious. The DOJ cancelled hearings, they kept delaying and searching for more evidence. Month after the month the prosecution continued to stall, they continued to say they were looking for more evidence and Judge Bates allowed it.

The DOJ came back and offered Matt Perna 6-12 months and he entered into a guilty plea. Judge Bates set the sentencing hearing out two more months. As time continued Matt got more and more depressed and anxious and afraid.

Right before the 7 year anniversary of his mother’s death, his lawyer called and said they are adding a terrorism enhancement which would make his sentence end up being 41-72 months.

Three days later he hung himself.