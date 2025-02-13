BOWDLERIZED: Hollywood, Media Silent as ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Gets Censored.

Hollywood and the entertainment press are worried that President Donald Trump will spark a censorship tsunami.

Deadline’s Peter Bart suggested Trump 2.0 may lead to a new Hollywood blacklist. The stars of “The Apprentice,” the anti-Trump hit piece, warned of a free speech chill when their film struggled to find a distributor.

Spoiler Alert: It eventually did, and the film flopped.

Meanwhile, both Hollywood and the reporters who cover the industry looked the other way as sensitivity readers censored classic books, movies got erased by major streaming services and trigger warnings greeted everything from “Peter Pan” to “Goodfellas.”

No outrage. Often silence.

The latest censorship attack is drawing crickets from the usual suspects.