I KEEP REMINDING PEOPLE THERE’S PLENTY MORE BIDENFLATION STIL BAKED INTO THE SYSTEM: Inflation Heats Up in January as Powell’s Disastrous Interest Rate Policy Is Exposed.

I'm gonna try to talk about this a little more.

This week, the idiot with $7 Trillion of Government bonds he bought with printed money, told us we're not doing well on inflation.

He literally chose to finance all the spending that caused inflation. No one even got to vote for it. pic.twitter.com/y0WOPC5f0r — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) February 13, 2025

More: “Treasury market yields and auctions telling the story. Problem: Treasuries translate to residential and commercial credit pricing. As of today, 30 yr hangs around 7. We need to see 5% to reintroduce activity in the home market.”