February 13, 2025

I KEEP REMINDING PEOPLE THERE’S PLENTY MORE BIDENFLATION STIL BAKED INTO THE SYSTEM: Inflation Heats Up in January as Powell’s Disastrous Interest Rate Policy Is Exposed.

Related:

More: “Treasury market yields and auctions telling the story. Problem: Treasuries translate to residential and commercial credit pricing. As of today, 30 yr hangs around 7. We need to see 5% to reintroduce activity in the home market.”

Posted at 12:14 pm by Stephen Green