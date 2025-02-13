C.A. SKEET: The Real Reason the Elites Were So Taken Aback by Taylor Swift Getting Booed. “A libel has been committed, and it has been done with the purpose of manipulating a narrative. This particular narrative is that any vocal criticism against a leftist female political activist, especially by males, is self-evident proof of ‘misogyny.’ The goal behind pushing this narrative is to shame or cancel the dissenters into no longer dissenting, lest they be branded a misogynist or any other of the Left’s favorite scare words.”

That ploy no longer works.