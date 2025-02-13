IT TAKES GUTS TO TELL THESE STORIES IN A COUNTRY WHERE THE ANTISEMITES ARE EMPOWERED:

They knew. A healthcare worker tried to warn about antisemitism in Sydney hospitals shortly after October 7 over a year ago. You won't believe what happened to her. pic.twitter.com/hMsF0at9aD — Daniel (@VoteLewko) February 12, 2025

Background: “Sharon Stoliar is an Australian midwife, author, and academic known for her work in maternal health and advocacy against birth trauma. She holds a Bachelor of Nursing (2006) and a Graduate Diploma in Midwifery (2008) from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). Furthering her education, she earned a Master of Public Health and a Master of International Public Health from the University of New South Wales in 2013. Currently, she is pursuing a PhD at Western Sydney University, focusing on the personal pregnancy and birthing experiences of midwives.”