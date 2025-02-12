THIS IS CNN: CNN Guest Is Cool With Nullifying Elections If He Believes Winner (Trump) Doesn’t ‘Know Anything.’

Scott Jennings gets CNN to say the quiet part out loud: That they believe their proclamations of qualification should override elections.

This is one of the most mask-off moments to occur since the election.

[Nick] Ackerman, a former Watergate prosecutor, weighed in on DOGE and the agencies that had been targeted for audits, saying, “That stuff is sacrosanct, and you’ve got people going in there who don’t know anything about —”

Bakari Sellers attempted to help Ackerman out, arguing that what the judges were issuing were “just restraining orders,” but Jennings was not convinced.

Going back to Ackerman’s point, he said, “What you just said is so profound. You said, ‘These people don’t know anything and they don’t know what they’re doing.’”

“That’s right,” Ackerman agreed.

“But they are appointees of the duly elected president, so your view, you’re here as our legal expert, but your view is because you don’t personally believe that they know enough, that the duly elected president — who appointed a Treasury Secretary and who appoints special appointees like Elon Musk — shouldn’t be able to act as the president because you don’t personally believe they know enough?”

“Well, they certainly —” Ackerman sputtered.

“Is that how it works?” Jennings asked. “Or do elections mean anything to you!”

“It’s got nothing to do with elections,” Ackerman shot back, prompting a visual reaction from Jennings: “Whoa! Truth was told tonight. The truth was told.