KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Strap In Dems — Republican Women Are Here to Manhandle You. “Letitia James is soon going find out that she’s way out of her league after baiting Pam Bondi into a legal street fight. I can’t pinpoint what James is thinking here. Even she can’t be stupid enough to think that the Department of Justice was bluffing about how it would go about dealing with Democrats who tried to interfere with Trump’s immigration agenda. She’s probably just so used to being able to play mini-tyrant in New York that she’s begun to think that she is untouchable. This isn’t going to go well for her.”