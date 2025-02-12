AMERICANS: Do you think the Democrats learned anything from their historic losses in November?
Democrats:
A Democrat rep just claimed "manufacturing" is a sexist term because it has "man" in it.
We just might win the next few elections if they keep this dumb sht up. pic.twitter.com/mqoeow1FYj
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 12, 2025
Also Democrats:
This is the person Congressional Democrats just put in charge of their rapid response task force.
No, I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/eFb9qj1uDo
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2025
I hope you went long on popcorn futures.