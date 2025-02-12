THEY’RE FLAILING: House Dems reintroduce reparations legislation: ‘We refuse to be silent.’
House Democrats on Wednesday reintroduced legislation that aims to find ways to deliver reparations to Black Americans who are descendants of slaves.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is co-leading the reintroduction of H.R.40, or the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act, to Congress with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Pressley, a progressive member of the Squad, said during a news conference that “reparations are a necessary step in achieving justice.”
“We are in a moment of anti-Blackness on steroids and we refuse to be silent,” Pressley said. “We will not back down in our pursuit of racial justice.”
That’s a strange way to say “other people’s money.”
Democrats had four years’ worth of opportunities to pursue reparations, 2009 through 2010 and 2021 through 2022. They didn’t because they know it’s political suicide. This news is just a desperate attempt to change the subject from Trump’s early successes.
But one day the Crazy/Back-in-Power circles might overlap enough that they’ll finally go and do it — and break the country.