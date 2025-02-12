#METOO ERA OFFICIALLY DEAD AND BURIED AT THE NEW YORK TIMES:

How it started: The Undoing of Jeffrey Toobin — How a leading man of legal journalism lost his sweetest gig.

—The New York Times, December 15th, 2020.

How it’s going:

Here's the thing that annoys me — everyone talks about THE INCIDENT with Toobin, which is a shame because it overshadows a very long illustrious career of stupid, slanted, lazy, dishonest legal commentary, womanizing, adultery, abuse of the legal system, and just generally being… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 12, 2025

Given the paper’s brittle safetyism culture that was on full display during their 2020 freakout over Tom Cotton’s op-ed, Toobin at the Times probably won’t have a happy ending.

(Hi-Yo! Try the veal! Be sure to tip your waitress!)